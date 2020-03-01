safe-injection-site:-as-safehouse-leaders-mull-over-what-next-move-is,-south-philly-residents-vow-to-keep-up-pressure

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Protestors vow to maintain up the strain after their main victory as dozens rallied Sunday in opposition to plans to open the nation’s first protected injection web site in Philadelphia. In the meantime, Safehouse leaders are mulling over what its subsequent transfer is.

“There is no victory dance in City Hall,” Stand Up South Philly and Take Our Streets Again founder Anthony Giordano stated. “We’ll follow you through the ends of the earth, we’ll follow you to any neighborhood.”

Ticked off and planing to mobilized in opposition to future protected injection websites, a rally Sunday afternoon nonetheless went ahead despite the fact that plans to position a protected injection web site at Broad and McKean Streets publically collapsed after extreme neighborhood blowback.

“I don’t want this in my neighborhood or anybody else’s. They need help, not in a bad way,” stated Monica Knowlton, who’s in opposition to protected injection websites.

A federal court docket cleared the remaining hurdle on Tuesday. To the mayor’s workplace, it signaled an opportunity to probably save lives within the face of a stinging opioid epidemic.

On Wednesday, an announcement to open a facility in simply days at a South Philadephia medical facility was a stunner.

Members of Metropolis Council shortly banded collectively to dam the hassle by the nonprofit Safehouse after which the lease Safehouse had with Structure Well being Plaza crumbled below public strain.

“We have to take time to get engaged with the community, let them know, answer their questions and ensure if they don’t want something, they have a say,” Councilmember David Oh stated.

The one seen assist for protected injection websites on the rally on Sunday was a person who was taunted by protesters.

“Go on Snyder Ave. and go bring ’em in your house,” one girl stated.

The situation of a protected injection web site is now in limbo. Mayor Jim Kenney stated on Friday he was clearly disenchanted.

“If people want to shut that down, then we’re going to have more people dying, more people using drugs and more suffering for families. It’s up to the public,” Kenney stated. “If they want to shut it down, they obviously shut this one down.”

Safehouse leaders haven’t stated a lot publicly since plans had been referred to as off, however CBS3 was instructed they plan to satisfy with the neighborhood within the coming days.