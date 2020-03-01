quarantined-cruise-ship-couple-to-return-home-to-north-texas-monday

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A North Texas couple is spending yet another night time in quarantine earlier than coming again dwelling to Irving.

Tyler and Rachel Torres have spent the final two weeks quarantined on the Lackland Air Pressure Base in San Antonio. They had been amongst a whole lot of passengers on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship, the place dozens of individuals had been contaminated with the coronavirus.

(Courtesy: Tyler and Rachel Torres)

The couple has not skilled any signs of the sickness, and advised CBS 11’s Robbie Owens final month that they’re excited to seize some Whataburger and “get on with their life.”

