pete-buttigieg-ends-presidential-bid-ahead-of-super-tuesday

Pete Buttigieg, the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who skyrocketed to be a prime contender within the Democratic race, is dropping out, three aides to his marketing campaign confirmed to CBS Information on Sunday. Buttigieg received probably the most delegates within the Iowa caucuses after which got here in second within the New Hampshire major, however struggled to give you a path ahead after losses in Nevada and South Carolina.

It is a breaking story. Will probably be up to date.

Caitlin Huey-Burns, Jack Turman, Adam Brewster and Ed O’Keefe contributed to this report.