pete-buttigieg:-5-things-about-‘mayor-pete’,-38,-who-ended-his-presidential-bid

Indiana mayor Pete Buttigrieg is now not operating for president in 2020. Right here’s what that you must know concerning the brazenly homosexual politician who simply dropped out of the race.

Pete Buttigieg, 38, is now not one to observe in 2020. The brazenly homosexual mayor of South Bend, Indiana, beforehand introduced he was operating for president however formally dropped out of the race on Sunday, Mar. 1 after a loss within the South Carolina major. The loss led to Pete cancelling plans for back-to-back appearances in Texas, which he addressed in his speech. “So a little bit of news for you about our flight,” he stated on Sunday, Mar. 1. “We’re making a change in our travel plans and traveling to South Bend rather than to Texas. We’re going to be making an announcement there about the future of the campaign and we are looking forward to sharing with our supporters and with the country where we’re going from here. That is why you will find we are heading in a different direction.” A Buttigieg staffer then confirmed that he could be asserting the suspension of his marketing campaign, stating that he “doesn’t want to move on.”

Since, President Donald Trump, 73, has taken to Twitter to reply. “Pete Buttigieg is OUT. All of his SuperTuesday votes will go to Sleepy Joe Biden. Great timing. This is the REAL beginning of the Dems taking Bernie out of play – NO NOMINATION, AGAIN!” he posted on Sunday, Mar. 1.

In case you don’t reside within the Indiana space, you may be asking: who’s Pete Buttigieg? Try these 5 key details to find out about him.

1. Pete is the brazenly homosexual mayor of South Bend, Indiana. He launched an exploratory committee for the 2020 presidential elections on Jan. 22. If he had been to have received the Democratic nomination, he would have been the first-ever homosexual nominee. Pete married his husband, Chasten Glezman, final summer season, in response to the Chicago Tribune.

2. He took workplace on the younger age of 29! On the time, he was youngest mayor of a U.S. metropolis with not less than 100,000 residents. Pete introduced in Dec. 2018 that he was not going to hunt a 3rd time period because the mayor of South Bend, his hometown, fueling hypothesis that he was going to run for the next workplace. Since first taking workplace as mayor, he has helped take South Bend to new heights. “When I arrived in office at the beginning of this decade, the national press said that our city was dying,” he stated in his announcement video. “People on the outside didn’t believe our city had a future.” He additionally added, “We propelled our city’s comeback by taking our eyes off the rearview mirror, being honest about change, and insisting on a better future.”

3. He’s a veteran. Pete was an intelligence officer with the U.S. Navy Reserve and was deployed to Afghanistan for 7 months, in response to Enterprise Insider. He additionally went to Harvard College and was a Rhodes scholar.

4. In his announcement video, he stated the U.S. wants a “fresh start.” Pete stated: “I belong to a generation that is stepping forward right now. We’re the generation that lived through school shootings, that served in the wars after 9/11, and we’re the generation that stands to be the first to make less than our parents unless we do something different… We can’t just polish off a system so broken. It is a season for boldness and a focus on the future.”

5. He got here out in a op-ed piece in 2015. “I was well into adulthood before I was prepared to acknowledge the simple fact that I am gay,” he wrote within the South Bend Tribune. “It took years of struggle and growth for me to recognize that it’s just a fact of life, like having brown hair, and part of who I am.”