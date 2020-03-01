park:-gb-may-no-longer-dominate-on-track

British Biking’s efficiency director Stephen Park

British Biking’s efficiency director Stephen Park has warned the times of a single crew dominating on the monitor at an Olympic Video games are over as he sought to handle expectations forward of Tokyo 2020.

Nice Britain have dominated within the velodrome at every of the previous three Olympics however have their work minimize out this 12 months as the remainder of the world catches up.

“I believe the times of any nation successful 10-plus medals have in all probability gone,” stated Park.

“I do not suppose that could be a results of GB’s performances lowering. I believe that could be a results of the worldwide competitors growing.

“We must always mood our expectations.”

Elinor Barker’s factors race victory on Sunday ensured Britain didn’t find yourself and not using a rainbow jersey on the UCI Observe Biking World Championships, however this would be the first time Britain will go to a Video games and not using a world champion in any of the Olympic occasions since 2000.

Their tally of 1 gold, two silvers and one bronze in Berlin left them seventh in a medal desk topped by the Dutch, who took 9 medals, six of them gold.

Britain have had worse Worlds – they took solely three silvers in Paris in 2015 – however current Olympic success has at all times adopted glory on the previous Championships.

They gained 9 golds on the 2008 Worlds earlier than successful seven on the Beijing Olympics; six golds on the 2012 Worlds had been adopted by seven on the London Video games; and so they took 5 golds on the 2016 Worlds in London earlier than claiming six on the Rio Olympics.

The most important concern is over the boys’s crew pursuit. Britain might solely qualify seventh quickest in Berlin, and although their qualifying time of three minutes 50.341 was a British document, the world document of three:44.672 set by Denmark within the remaining was on one other stage.

“The goalposts have moved considerably and there is a bit extra reassessment of that occasion to go on,” Park stated.

“However excluding the boys’s crew pursuit, individuals are coming again actually optimistic concerning the progress made and the place they suppose they’re on the trajectory to Tokyo.”

Denmark have been helped by aerodynamics professional Dan Bigham, the 28-year-old who rode for Nice Britain on the 2018 Worlds however grew annoyed with what he thought-about an absence of willingness to attempt new issues inside British Biking.

Bigham this week accused Britain of being “lax” of their strategy, however Park took problem with that.

“Individuals are welcome to their opinions however I do not suppose it is legitimate,” he stated.

“Are there areas round physiological preparation that we have to take a look at and hold pushing on? Sure.

“Are there different groups who might nicely have delivered physiologically higher than us? Arguably. Is that as a result of we have been lax? I do not suppose so.”

There isn’t a doubt British Biking has the assets, having been handed simply shy of £30m in funding for the Tokyo Olympic cycle, however that funds could possibly be minimize in the event that they miss targets.

Park insisted he was assured Britain would hit these targets in Japan, however stated they could have to look exterior the velodrome to do it.

“I believe we’ve reasonable medal alternatives in freestyle, within the ladies’s mountain bike, in BMX racing, and on the highway as nicely,” he stated.

“We have now extra potential medal alternatives in Tokyo than we have had earlier than however diversified throughout totally different disciplines than we have had earlier than.

“If I used to be going to foretell now, I believe we’ll win much less. I do not suppose any nation will win the identical variety of medals as GB gained on the monitor in Rio, however I’m assured that we’ve a considerably larger potential within the non-track occasions so I’m assured we’ll hit our medal targets for UK Sport.”