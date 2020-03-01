ozzy-osbourne-says-partying-with-elton-john-would-lead-to-early-grave

WENN

The Black Sabbath rocker is glad he by no means partied with the ‘Rocket Man’ hitmaker throughout their drug-fueled heydays as a result of they’d die younger in the event that they did.

Ozzy Osbourne is relieved he and Elton John by no means partied collectively throughout their drink and drug-fuelled heydays, as a result of he is satisfied it will have led to an early grave.

Each the Black Sabbath star and Elton are famed for dwelling up the rock and roll way of life after they had been a lot youthful, however their paths by no means crossed whereas partying, and Ozzy, now sober, counts that as a blessing.

“I do not suppose we might have each f**king made the ’90s if we had,” the 71 12 months outdated confessed to NME journal.

“I bear in mind (supervisor spouse) Sharon taking me to a gig of his (Elton’s) years in the past, and his f**king dressing room was like a f**king bar with each recognized f**king spirit (liquor).”

“Then he’d do seven gigs on the bounce. I’ve stated to him, ‘How the f**ok did you retain singing?’ If I even thought of cocaine, my singing would exit the f**king window.”

Regardless of their lengthy friendship, Ozzy and Elton solely just lately joined forces within the recording studio, ensuing within the title observe of the “Loopy Practice” rocker’s new album, “Odd Man”.