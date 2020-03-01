Oprah Winfrey Admits She’s Still In A Lot Of Pain After Stage Fall – It Did A Number On Her Knee And Ankle!

The beloved speak present host took an enormous tumble on stage at her Weight Watchers occasion a few days in the past and it seems like that fall continues to be making her undergo. Oprah Winfrey revealed that she’s been experiencing lots of knee and ankle ache following the incident.

As it’s possible you’ll know, one eyewitness report by HollywoodLife shared that ‘Oprah was walking around on stage and talking, giving some words of wisdom to the whole crowd. All of a sudden, she just stumbled back, teetered on the heels she was wearing and fell right on her butt.’

She continued the occasion barefoot, ditching the troublesome footwear however solely afterward had been the followers capable of be taught simply how a lot ache she was in consequently.

Sharing a video on her IG account from her interplay with visitor Jennifer Lopez backstage, Oprah wrote within the caption: ‘Thank you to the astoundingly age-defiant Jennifer Lopez who came to the show in this yellow stunner and gave new meaning to the word 50.’

She went on to additionally point out her fall on stage: ‘LA: You were lit! In spite of my fall (which now becomes a meme), you brought me UP with your energy. Now I’m headed dwelling to ice my knee and ankle.’

That’s too unhealthy to listen to however her followers had been fast to ship her lots of love and help, at the least.

‘Glad you’re not significantly injured and hopefully you gained’t be too sore tomorrow,’ one wrote below the publish, whereas others tried to make her really feel higher by reminding Oprah that massive superstars akin to Jennifer Lopez herself, who she praised, or Queen Bey have fallen on stage earlier than as properly.

Earlier than that, Oprah additionally acquired the assistance of her longtime life companion Stedman Graham who was seen dashing from backstage to assist her up.

Though the TV character was already up by the point he reached the stage, Oprah nonetheless acknowledged his candy response to her tumble.



Publish Views:

0





