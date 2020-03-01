Oprah Shows Off Huge Leg Compress After Fall On Stage & Admits She’s ‘Sore’ — See Pic

Oprah took an enormous tumble on stage over the weekend, however she’s taking all of it in her stride. She confirmed off her full-leg chilly compression and joked that she’s change into a meme!

Oprah Winfrey has revealed what her self care Sunday seems like, after tripping over on stage on Feb. 29. The 66-year-old took to Instagram on March. 1 to share a pic of herself “reading and icing” with a full leg chilly compression wrap on her proper leg. “Thank you all for your kind wishes,” she captioned the snap. “Yes I slipped on stage and I’m now a meme. But so grateful to be only a little sore. Turning the day into what @michelleobama calls #selfcareSunday.” We like it! The host is clearly taking all of it in her stride. In her Instagram picture she seems relaxed whereas sporting beige sweats, and studying the New York Occasions at her desk. Followers had been fast to point out their help within the feedback part with one writing, “So sorry this happened.. you handled it well.. you’re such a gracious lady.” One other follower was equally supportive, “We love you Oprah. Life is all about finding the balance really and that includes falling and getting up too. Glad you’re okay,” the fan wrote.

Oprah took the tumble throughout her time on stage at her WW Presents: Oprah’s 2020 Imaginative and prescient: Your Life in Focus occasion at The Discussion board in Inglewood, California. “Oprah Winfrey was walking around on the stage and talking, giving words of wisdom to the crowd,” an eyewitness dished to HollywoodLife solely in regards to the tv legend’s massive fall. “All of a sudden, she stumbled back, teetered on her heels and then fell right on to the ground, on her butt. Someone from backstage ran out front to help her on her feet. She said something like, ‘Wrong heels. I wore the wrong shoes. Please get me some new shoes.’” You possibly can watch the video of her falling HERE. The irony of the scenario was that she talked to the gang about introducing steadiness into their lives earlier than she fell!

The supply continued, “Spotting that her man Stedman Graham was running to stage (he sat in the VIP section near Gayle King and Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland), Oprah said, ‘Look at my man coming to help me.’” He didn’t make it to the stage nevertheless, because the 66-year-old was already on her ft after taking such a fall. Her adoring viewers applauded her the minute she rebounded the place Oprah didn’t take any possibilities after that as she then walked round barefoot whereas persevering with on with the present.

It wasn’t all chaotic for Oprah on the newest cease on her tour as she gave her viewers an opportunity to breathe and chill out by performing a short meditation session with social entrepreneur Jesse Israel. Followers posted movies from the occasion on their social media, with one writing about having “too much fun” whereas there. What an unimaginable lady!