officials:-so-far,-virus-causes-no-change-to-boston-marathon

BOSTON (AP) — This yr’s Boston Marathon is predicted to proceed as deliberate amid worldwide issues concerning the new COVID-19 virus, in accordance with marathon officers.

There aren’t any present plans to cancel the April race, the Boston Athletic Affiliation mentioned in an announcement Saturday. Race officers wouldn’t say when or how they deliberate to return to a remaining resolution.

But when the marathon does proceed, many runners may not even be allowed to take part due to a journey ban.

The Trump administration has briefly barred anybody from touring to the U.S. from China, which has 763 runners registered within the race. The ban was prolonged Saturday to incorporate folks coming from Iran and urged People to not journey to areas of Italy and South Korea the place the virus has been prevalent.

A few third of the 31,000 registered runners are from exterior the U.S., The Boston Globe reported.