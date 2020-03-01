nuggets-agree-to-contract-buyout-with-jordan-mcrae

The Nuggets have agreed to a contract buyout with capturing guard Jordan McRae after simply 4 video games with the group, a league supply confirmed Sunday to The Denver Publish’s Mike Singer.

McRae, 28, was acquired by way of commerce from the Wizards on Feb. 6 for level guard Shabazz Napier. It appeared McRae’s size (6-foot-5, 179 kilos) and manufacturing in Washington, for which he averaged 12.eight factors, 3.6 rebounds and a pair of.eight assists, is perhaps an asset on Denver’s bench. Now, it’s clear he was not part of the franchise’s long-term plans.

McRae had eight factors, 5 rebounds and three assists in his Denver debut towards the Spurs, however his position declined since. And McRae confirmed seen frustration returning to the group’s bench when he was subbed out with 18 seconds left in a lopsided win towards the Timberwolves on Feb. 23.

It’s unclear how the Nuggets will handle McRae’s roster spot. He’s on an expiring contract value $1.64 million, per Spotrac.com. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the primary to report the buyout. Denver hosts the Toronto Raptors at four p.m. Sunday on the Pepsi Heart.

This story shall be up to date.