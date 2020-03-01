N.H. students told to stay home after return from Italy

NEW LONDON, N.H. (AP) — Thirty-five Kearsarge Regional Excessive College college students who traveled to Italy throughout February trip had been informed Sunday to remain residence for every week within the unlikely occasion they had been uncovered to the brand new COVID-19 virus whereas overseas.

Superintendent Winfried Feneberg wrote in an e mail that the choice was made “out of an abundance of caution.” The college will make the most of expertise to make sure the scholars can proceed their research, he mentioned.

The scholars traveled to France, the UK and Italy, the latter of which has reported greater than 1,500 individuals contaminated with the COVID-19 virus.

Not one of the college students are displaying any signs of sickness, a spokesman mentioned.

Feneberg requested the scholars and employees who had been on the journey to not return to highschool till March 9. By that date, 14 days can have handed because the college students had been in Italy.

The announcement got here on the identical day Rhode Island disclosed its first confirmed case of the virus. The one that examined optimistic traveled to Italy in mid-February.

Infections of the virus in Italy rose 50 p.c Sunday and the U.S. authorities suggested Individuals in opposition to any journey to 2 areas in northern Italy.