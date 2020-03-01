man-shot-by-police-during-standoff-in-doylestown-dies-in-hospital:-officials

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A person who police shot throughout a standoff and shootout in Doylestown has died a couple of week later. The Bucks County District Lawyer’s Workplace says 60-year-old Thomas Zeller had been hospitalized because the standoff within the Olde Colonial Greene residential neighborhood on Feb. 20.

A neighbor informed CBS on the time that Zeller was a veteran who suffered from PTSD.

It’s unclear who fired first.

The capturing stays below investigation.