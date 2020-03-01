man-killed-over-basketball-game-argument-at-king-of-prussia-la-fitness-identified-as-alan-jamal-womack-jr.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — Family and friends gathered on Sunday to recollect a person who was killed when a basketball recreation led to lethal gunfire out of the LA Health within the King of Prussia City Heart. The sufferer was recognized to CBS3 as 28-year-old Alan Jamal Womack Jr. by relations.

Womack’s mom says he lived a block away and the LA Health was his second dwelling. He would go there to work out — typically a number of instances a day.

“I really wish you were here. It’s hard, it’s really hard,” Daletta Evans, Womack’s aunt, mentioned.

Family members launch balloons for 28-year-old Alan Womack Jr. outdoors of LA Health in King of Prussia. The previous faculty and HS basketball participant was shot & killed Friday evening, Higher Merion police say after a dispute from a choose up basketball recreation@CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/LKyKmNSiox — Chantee Lans CBS Philadelphia (@ChanteeLans) March 1, 2020

Household and mates gathered outdoors of the LA Health on Sunday to honor Womack.

The Mount Ethereal native and former Fisher Faculty basketball participant was shot within the chest and killed within the fitness center’s car parking zone on Friday evening.

Higher Merion Township police say the capturing stemmed from a pick-up basketball recreation inside.

Investigators say Womack additionally had a gun and that each he and the shooter had correctly licensed firearms.

“This whole neighborhood will never be the same for me,” Joshua Felix, Womack’s brother, mentioned. “When I hear of King of Prussia, I will automatically think of my brother.”

Family determine the person killed outdoors of LA Health fitness center in King of Prussia as 28-year-old Alan Womack Jr. His mom says he lived a block away from the fitness center @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/zWs6W0pkuL — Chantee Lans CBS Philadelphia (@ChanteeLans) March 1, 2020

Gymnasium members have been turned away Saturday morning however on Sunday, LA Health’ doorways reopened. Now, surrounded by a grieving household struggling to return to grips with actuality and a mom trying to find peace and closure.

“I have to forgive him. I have to forgive the guy who shot my son so that I can get through it. It’s the only way,” Latrice Felix, Womack’s mother, mentioned.

No phrase but if the shooter will likely be charged.