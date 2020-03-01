lyfe-jennings-gets-roasted-after-criticizing-eva-marcille-for-changing-her-daughter’s-last-name

Instagram

The ‘Tree of Lyfe’ singer is dragged on social media after he slammed ‘America’s Subsequent High Mannequin’ alum Marcille for altering her daughter’s surname from McCall to Sterling.

Mar 2, 2020

AceShowbiz –

Lyfe Jennings confronted backlash on the web for calling Eva Marcille “wack” and defending her ex Kevin McCall. Jennings criticized Marchille for altering her daughter’s final identify from McCall to Sterling as her husband Michael Sterling adopted the little woman.

“I feel that is so wack. Altering ya daughters final identify from her father’s to any person else’s. Particularly when the daddy tries to see her,” Jennings commented. “The daughter dont have something to do with their beef. And what sort of man permits that????? Shit pissed me off. I anticipated higher out of Eva.. s**t private to me!!! I have been there.”

“lyfe fear about yo children not Eva its that easy. If its private pray about it,” one commented. One other wrote, “Do not converse on what you do not know.” One particular person mocked him for not doing his analysis earlier than judging, “Let’s all say it collectively ‘Studying is key.’ ”

In the meantime, a special particular person urged Jennings and McCall had one factor in frequent, “Males who beat girls stick up for males who beat girls. Not stunned….” Jennings hit again with a brief remark, “Typical.”

Eva Marcille, an “America’s Subsequent High Mannequin” alum, and Kevin McCall break up in 2014 after she gave beginning to their daughter. She received custody of the kid as she accused him of home violence. She then moved on with Michael Sterling they usually received married in 2018.

In 2017 when Marcille posted photos of her new life along with her daughter and husband-to-be, McCall went ballistic on social media. He deleted the child’s photos from his web page and publicly disowned the little woman.

Kevin McCall crossed out certainly one of his daughters’ face

“If you would like her so unhealthy – you may have her. I am deleting all recollections of her,” he ranted. “Out of sight out of thoughts. Erased from my reminiscence. Go play video games with one other particular person it is not working anymore she’s yours. Ceaselessly and you’ll maintain her.”

McCall later backpedaled, “I did not disown my baby. I gave up on placing it on social media. The battle is in God’s arms. You aren’t getting to see that. Cope with it.”

Lyfe Jennings has the same child mama drama. In 2008, he adopted Pleasure Bounds, the mom of his two sons, to her household’s home following an argument. He destroyed the door, fired pictures, and led police on a excessive velocity chase. He pleaded responsible and was sentenced to 3 and a half years in jail.