late-strikes-see-real-back-on-top

Second-half targets from Vinicius Junior and Mariano Diaz noticed Actual Madrid overcome Barcelona 2-Zero on the Santiago Bernabeu, a consequence that lifts Zinedine Zidane’s aspect again on high of La Liga.

After a scoreless first half within the Spanish capital, the hosts made the breakthrough with simply 19 minutes left to play because of Vinicius’ deflected strike, earlier than Mariano’s injury-time effort sealed the win.

Because of this, Actual have leapfrogged the champions to go a degree clear on the high of the desk with 12 video games left to play this season.

How Madrid received again to profitable methods

Actual entered the fixture having misplaced the earlier 4 Clasicos on the Bernabeu, whereas additionally they tasted defeat to Man Metropolis within the Spanish capital in midweek, making this a must-win conflict so far as Zidane was involved.

Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos battle for possession



Nonetheless, it was Barca who regarded the extra threatening within the first half and it wanted a wonderful close-range save from Thibaut Courtois to forestall Arthur from opening the scoring simply previous the half-hour mark.

The hosts got here out a modified group after the break, although, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen quickly known as into motion to get fingertips to divert Isco’s pleasant roller behind for a nook and it was the guests’ German ‘keeper who was an more and more busy determine within the second interval.

Actual’s playmaker was then denied a uncommon headed aim by Gerard Pique’s goal-line clearance, forcing the guests to vary issues up by introducing Martin Braithwaite with 20 minutes left.

The substitute very almost scored together with his first contact in El Clasico, just for Raphael Varane to make one other goal-line clearance, earlier than the breakthrough lastly got here.

Vinicius celebrates his aim in opposition to Barcelona



Toni Kroos’s intelligent go launched Vinicius and from an acute angle within the field, the Brazilian’s shot was deflected previous Ter Stegen at his close to submit by Pique’s outstretched leg.

The consequence was confirmed within the second minute of stoppage time when Mariano confirmed Samuel Umtiti a clear pair of heels down the correct wing, earlier than powering into the world and once more beating Ter Stegen at his close to submit with a cheeky end.

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal challenges Actual Madrid’s Vinicius



What’s subsequent?

Madrid tackle Actual Betis on the Benito Villamarin Stadium every week on Sunday (8pm), whereas Barca face Actual Sociedad on the Nou Camp on Saturday afternoon (5.30pm)