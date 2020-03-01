jonas-brothers-celebrate-anniversary-of-their-comeback-hit-‘sucker’

WENN

Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas take to their Instagrams to thank followers and replicate on the previous 12 months whereas celebrating one-year anniversary of their chart-topping single.

The Jonas Brothers took to Instagram on Friday, February 28, 2020 to mark a yr since they started their massively profitable comeback with chart-topping hit, “Sucker”.

The group stormed charts worldwide with the observe, and loved comparable success with comeback album “Happiness Begins”, which was met with rave critiques from followers and critics alike.

Recent off their Happiness Begins Tour, singers Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Joe Jonas took to social media to replicate on the previous 12 months, which they described as “insane.”

“We actually weren’t certain if anybody would love ‘Sucker’ the way in which we did, and to see all of the methods this music and the others from #HappinessBegins, have been part of your lives this previous yr is simply… wow,” the group penned on their Instagram web page. “We’re so grateful you guys hold coming again. We’re so completely happy to have one of the best followers on the earth. We are the fortunate ones.”

Nick, 27, additionally posted images from the “Sucker” music video on his private web page, the primary together with his spouse, Priyanka Chopra, and gushed, “We’ve one of the best followers on the earth and we get to do all of this as a household?! Pleased 1 Yr to you guys and we love you all. Thanks!”

Joe, 30, additionally posted a video of himself and his brothers singing “When You Look Me within the Eyes” 10 days earlier than their massive return announcement, writing, “I am at all times amazed that these songs nonetheless maintain a lot magic for us and also you guys. Thanks a lot for every part this previous yr,” with eldest brother Kevin, 32, additionally thanking followers “for every part,” including, “We’re all so grateful for this journey and grateful now we have you guys to share it with. Here is to a different unbelievable yr!!!”

The Jonas Brothers are set to go to Las Vegas for 9 exhibits on the Park Theater at Park MGM from April 1 to 18, as a part of the Jonas Brothers in Vegas present, and teased plans for brand spanking new music will probably be introduced “within the subsequent couple of weeks.”