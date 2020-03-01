james-charles-tweeted-about-being-threatened-and-berated-by-an-uber-driver

You clearly know James Charles.
Effectively, on Thursday, James tweeted a few actually dangerous expertise he had with Uber.
Tagging the ride-sharing firm on Twitter, James stated, “Hello! One in every of your drivers in Orlando simply known as my worker and I dumbasses, bitches, and threatened to hit us. Please contact me as quickly as attainable.”
Uber responded saying they take this declare critically, and it seems to be like they adopted up in a direct message.
Sure, James is the butt of many jokes and on-line memes, however being berated and threatened isn’t okay.
James has not elaborated additional on the scenario, however we are going to replace you if he does.