im-denies-fleetwood-in-florida

Sungaje Im claimed a one-shot victory on the Honda Basic

Sungjae Im secured a maiden PGA Tour victory on the Honda Basic, as Tommy Fleetwood narrowly missed out after a late error.

Im posted a four-under 66 on PGA Nationwide’s Champion Course to finish the week on six below and a shot away from Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes, with Tommy Fleetwood an additional stroke again in third after discovering water together with his strategy into the ultimate gap.

Fleetwood began the day with a one-shot lead and rapidly prolonged his benefit by birdieing his opening two holes, solely to overlook a 10-footer to save lots of par on the sixth and fail to rise up and down from a greenside bunker on the eighth.

Tommy Fleetwood continues to be looking for a maiden PGA Tour victory

Im started three again however closed the hole by following an opening-hole birdie with three consecutive features from the third, earlier than cancelling out a blemish on the seventh by holing a six-footer on the 11th.

The Korean briefly dropped again after three-putting the 12th and bogeying the subsequent, as Hughes drained a 30-footer on the 11th and holed out of from a bunker on the 13th to moved tied for the lead.

Im will transfer to second within the FedExCup standings

Im got here again with a shocking tee shot on the 15th to arrange an eight-foot birdie after which added one other from an identical distance on the par-three 17th, the place Hughes nailed a 50-foot birdie to bounce again from his previous-hole bogey.

Holding a one-shot lead heading to the par-five final, Im discovered the bunker together with his third shot however splashed out of the sand to 3 toes and saved par to set the clubhouse goal.

Fleetwood caught the lip of the bunker on his method to a bogey on the 13th and went inches away from the water on his method to saving par on the subsequent, earlier than changing a 25-footer on the 17th to get again inside a shot with one gap to play.

The Englishman pulled his strategy into the water on his method to a closing bogey to slide again to 4 below, with Hughes additionally discovering the hazard and dropping a shot to publish a one-over 71 and end tied-fifth.

Fleetwood blended three birdies with 4 bogeys throughout his ultimate spherical

Lee Westwood birdied the final to affix Hughes, Byeong Hun An and Daniel Berger three off the tempo, with US Open champion Gary Woodland an additional shot again after a final-round 67.