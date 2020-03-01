here’s-what-to-expect-from-monday’s-weather-forecast

Delicate temperatures return.

After a cold weekend, a warm-up is coming for the primary a part of the work week.

Monday will start on the cool aspect, with temperatures within the 20s and 30s to start out the morning. Because the day progresses, it can grow to be more and more delicate below partly sunny skies. Anticipate highs Monday afternoon to succeed in the higher 40s to low 50s.

Monday night time shall be delicate, too, with an opportunity for in a single day showers.

