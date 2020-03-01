giannis-posts-41-points-as-bucks-beat-hornets

Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 41 factors together with 20 rebounds because the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the host Charlotte Hornets 93-85 on Sunday.

Antetokounmpo made 17-of-28 photographs and added a team-high six assists. Of his rebounds, 18 got here on the defensive finish.

Brook Lopez added 16 factors and George Hill had 11 factors for the Bucks, who received their sixth straight recreation.

Devonte’ Graham’s 17 factors paced the Hornets, who had a two-game profitable streak snapped. Terry Rozier had 13 factors, PJ Washington equipped 12 factors, Cody Martin had 11 and Willy Hernangomez added 10 factors and 13 rebounds.

Aside from Antetokounmpo, the remainder of the Bucks’ starters made solely 10-of-35 photographs from the sector.

Neither workforce shot the ball effectively from three-point vary, with the Hornets taking pictures 22.9 per cent (8-of-35) and the Bucks ending at 22.6 per cent (7-of-31).

Main 83-81, the Bucks pulled away with a robust ending stretch throughout the final 4 minutes. Antetokounmpo scored Milwaukee’s final seven factors.

Charlotte, who received a highway recreation on Friday at Toronto, have been aiming for his or her second consecutive conquering of an elite workforce.

The Hornets started the second quarter on a 16-6 run for a 36-32 lead. Antetokounmpo had 21 factors by half-time, with the Bucks holding a 45-43 lead.

Milwaukee All-Star ahead Khris Middleton missed his second recreation in a row with a sore neck.

