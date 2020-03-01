fort-collins-man-gets-probation-for-starting-fatal-house-fire

FORT COLLINS — A northern Colorado man who began a home fireplace that killed one particular person and injured two others has been sentenced to a few years of supervised probation and should full 300 hours of neighborhood service.

The Coloradoan studies 34-year-old Michael Dye was sentenced Friday after beforehand pleading no contest to criminally negligent murder.

Prosecutors say he unintentionally lit the Fort Collins home on fireplace whereas utilizing gasoline to attempt to ignite moist logs in an indoor fire in October 2018. Dye, who was severely burned, ran upstairs to get up his girlfriend and get youngsters out of the home. However his pal, Philip A. Baray-Gemaehlich, who was dwelling on the home on the time, died within the blaze.

Dye says “the physical pain is no comparison to the devastation knowing I’m responsible.”