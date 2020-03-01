expect-the-rockies’-outfield-to-remain-somewhat-fluid,-with-a-platoon-likely-out-in-left

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — As spring coaching crescendos towards opening day in a number of weeks, anticipate Colorado’s outfield state of affairs to stay considerably fluid.

The unit’s projected starters are David Dahl in heart and Charlie Blackmon in proper, whereas proper subject is setting as much as be shared amongst veteran Ian Desmond, the rising Raimel Tapia and rookie Sam Hilliard (if he makes the roster).

“There could be a mix there, whether it’s a straight platoon or not,” Rockies supervisor Bud Black stated. “(Desmond) has proven, especially last year, that he really hits lefties. So once the season is underway, it should be a mix.”

Along with these each day matchups that Black will definitely weigh whereas filling out the lineup card — Desmond slashed .297/.350/.626 in opposition to left-handers final yr in comparison with .226/.282/.375 in opposition to righties — there’s additionally the consideration of well being.

Dahl will inevitably want days off, as will Blackmon, to be able to maintain the slowed 33-year-old contemporary all through an extended season. Garrett Hampson and Yonathan Daza might present additional depth for all of these wants.

“With getting guys days off, getting guys their starts, playing the hot hand, (all our main outfield) guys are going to play,” Black stated. “It could be similar to what happened last year as the season got underway and you saw some (platoon) things we were trying to do.”

2019 outfield breakdown by begins

Left: Tapia 78, Dahl 37, Desmond 37, Hilliard 4, Daza 3, Hampson 2

Middle: Desmond 67, Dahl 36, Hampson 20, Daza 19, Hilliard 11, Tapia 9

Proper: Blackmon 134, Dahl 19, Tapia 4, Hilliard 3, Daza 2

Harm updates. Southpaw prospect Ben Bowden, in his second big-league camp after being placed on the 40-man roster in November, has but to pitch this spring coaching due to tightness and irritation in his decrease again.

The 25-year-old has been rehabbing for the final a number of weeks and started mild throwing Saturday. Bowden, who had decrease again surgical procedure in 2017 to appropriate a herniated disc, stated the group is being cautious in his return although there are some days the place the left-hander feels “pretty good.”

“I can function, and there’s times I can feel absolutely fine, but the next morning I wake up feeling worse,” Bowden stated. “It’s tough being patient, but I have to and I’ll continue to. … If I rush my rehab, especially with my back history, it’s not going to do myself or anybody any good.”

In different pitching harm information, right-hander Tim Melville can also be in mid-rehab for a damaged rib. The precise-hander believes the harm occurred in his last begin of final season, however as a result of the ache was so delicate, he didn’t suppose something of it.

Melville labored out as standard all offseason, however when he bought to Salt River Fields in January and started throwing, he observed the problem (ache in his rib alongside his again, by his lat muscle) crop up once more.

“I didn’t think it was that significant, so I went into the offseason and did my normal workout routine,” Melville stated. “I threw about five bullpens, and it started getting sore again. I got it checked out. The area had tried to heal, but it wasn’t fully healed yet.”

Melville, in camp as a nonroster invitee after re-signing on a minor-league take care of the Rockies within the offseason, can have one other CT scan in about three weeks to find out when he can resume throwing.

Rockies 6, Angels 3

At Salt River Fields, Scottsdale, Ariz.

On the mound: German Marquez appeared sharp with three scoreless innings, and Wade Davis adopted him with one other scoreless body. Southpaw Jake McGee struggled in his inning, giving up two runs on three hits, whereas Scott Oberg made his spring debut (one inning, one hit, no runs) and prospect Tommy Doyle bought the save.

On the plate: Trevor Story was 2-for-Three with an RBI double, and Charlie Blackmon additionally had an RBI double. Nolan Arenado drew two walks, and Ian Desmond hit a solo dwelling run within the sixth inning.

Price noting: Blackmon hit within the three gap Sunday, which is considerably uncommon for him. However supervisor Bud Black stated to not learn an excessive amount of into the group’s batting order proper now: “We’re talking about a couple of different things, but we know what (Blackmon) can do from the top. We’re thinking he could possibly be there, or (David) Dahl, or (Garrett) Hampson. We’ll see how it plays out.”

Up subsequent: Rockies (4-4) at Mariners (3-6), 1:10 p.m. Monday, Peoria Sports activities Complicated

Rockies pitchers: RHP Jon Grey, RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, RHP Carlos Estevez, LHP Tim Collins, RHP Yency Almonte, RHP Jesus Tinoco

Mariners pitchers: LHP Justus Sheffield, LHP Wei-Yin Chen, LHP Anthony Misiewicz, RHP Zac Grotz, RHP Wyatt Mills, RHP Joey Gerber

