delaware-county-man,-younger-brother-arrested-for-breaking-into-brookhaven-beer-store

BROOKHAVEN, Pa. (CBS) — Police say two brothers had been arrested in connection to a beer retailer housebreaking in Delaware County. Police say 18-year-old Filip Kishta and his youthful brother had been arrested on Sunday for breaking into the A1 Beer Barn on the 4000 block of Edgmont Avenue in Brookhaven.

Officers responded to the beer retailer after its alarm was triggered to search out proof of compelled entry with a damaged window.

Investigators say a Brookhaven police officer recognized Kishta and his youthful brother from a earlier interplay after reviewing surveillance video.

(Credit score: Brookhaven Police Division)

The suspects had been arrested within the space of Creekside Drive after a resident reported to police suspicious people strolling round with flashlights.

Police say the instrument the brothers used to interrupt into A1 Beer Barn was recovered through the arrest.

Kishta was charged with housebreaking, prison trespass, loitering and prowling at nighttime, theft, possessing an instrument of crime, corruption of a minor and possession of intoxicating drinks by a minor.

The juvenile brother faces the identical expenses aside from corruption of a minor. His age has not been launched.