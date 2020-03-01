colorado’s-new-“naked-and-afraid”-contestant-is-a-wildland-firefighter-from-gunnison-with-dwarfism

Gunnison’s Alex Manard carries wooden by way of the Amazon jungle within the upcoming episode of “Naked and Afraid.” (Offered by Discovery)

Alex Manard was assured that if he auditioned, he can be forged as one of many stars of the brand new season of Discovery Channel’s “Naked and Afraid,” the reality-TV present that drops contestants into harsh environments and chronicles their combat to outlive within the wilderness, sans clothes, for 21 days.

“I don’t want to say that I knew I was going to be on it, but I had very high hopes,” mentioned Manard, 27, a wildland firefighter and whitewater rafting teacher who has lived in Gunnison for the final 5 years. “There’s always a series of auditions and you’ve got to interview with producers to see if you’re a good fit. But in the end, my dwarfism and my love of outdoors is a unique story.”

At four ft 11 inches tall, Manard is lower than a foot shorter than the common grownup man within the U.S. (the Nationwide Heart for Well being Statistics pegs it at 5 ft 9 inches), nevertheless it’s been sufficient to ask lifelong jokes and common misunderstanding into his world.

“Having challenges all throughout my life — being picked on, being bullied, having a lot of people tell me all the stuff I can’t do — motivated me,” Manard mentioned over the cellphone from his hometown of Champaign, Sick., the place he’ll watch the episode with buddies, household and followers of the present when it premieres at eight p.m. Sunday, March 1. “That was one of my big things with coming on the challenge: to show people who have been told their whole lives that a disability defines them. It doesn’t. You have to chase your dreams.”

Certainly one of Manard’s goals rising up within the Midwest was to maneuver to Colorado and change into an outdoorsman. He fulfilled that 5 years in the past when he attended Gunnison’s Western Colorado College, the place he earned his recreation and outside schooling diploma, with an outside management emphasis and psychology minor (a combo he admits makes him a great candidate for “Naked and Afraid”).

Since graduating in 2018, he’s labored as a wildland firefighter and river information, transferring across the nation the place he’s wanted. This summer time he’ll be at Lake Isabelle within the Indian Peaks Wilderness; final summer time he taught rafting alongside Utah’s Inexperienced River.

“Gunnison was the smallest town I’d ever lived in, and it took a little bit to get used to,” Manard mentioned. “But it got easier once I started making friends. I picked up snowboarding, I started backpacking more and I got into whitewater rafting. Now it’s the reason I call Colorado home.”

Manard additionally counts a number of buddies who’ve appeared on “Naked and Afraid.”

“They kept bugging me to do a challenge,” he mentioned. “So as soon as I graduated, I sent an online application to the casting company and it all went from there.”

For a lot of viewers, and particularly Colorado residents, it’s extra than simply bee-sting and bad-tattoo schadenfreude. Actuality TV contestants from Colorado’s match, high-altitude climes dominate on “American Ninja Warrior,” and have been finalists on reveals like “Survivor,” “The Amazing Race” and different strength-and-endurance-based sequence.

Alex Manard and Holly Roberts construct a shelter within the Amazon jungle within the upcoming episode of “Naked and Afraid.” (Offered by Discovery)

Final 12 months, Colorado contestants Molly Jansen and Matt Wright appeared on a very perilous episode of the present, with Jansen virtually choking to demise whereas consuming a warthog her companions killed in South Africa’s Limpopo Basin. (Wright administered the Heimlich maneuver; Jansen mentioned on the time of the present’s premiere that producers had been seconds away from stepping in.)

RELATED: “Naked and Afraid’s” latest Denver star virtually died (greater than as soon as). See what occurred on March 24.

Even when Manard had a bonus in being from Colorado, we nonetheless received’t know if he lasted the total 21 days of his problem till his episode premieres this week. The present dropped him into the Amazon jungle, the place his expertise navigating pure our bodies of water would rapidly come into play.

“I’d never seen the Amazon but always wanted to,” he mentioned. “Coming from a small mountain town to the jungle was completely different. I was sweating quite a bit out there.”

Luckily (or sadly?), there have been no garments to soak by way of. Manard echoed different Colorado contestants’ sentiments concerning the bracing realness of the present — the life-or-death immediacy, the real peril — and mentioned the problem stage was on par together with his first backcountry backpacking or whitewater rafting journeys.

“I think adaptation is one of my strengths,” he mentioned. “Being this height my whole life, I’ve had to adapt to things and find ways to do stuff a normal person can do easily.”

Regardless of the end result, Manard is trying ahead to persevering with his nomadic Western way of life. He mentioned that any notoriety he positive aspects from the present — “I’m already getting a ton of interest on Facebook” — shall be used to boost cash for charities.

“I’m really excited about this summer (in Colorado) because of the high water lines,” he mentioned. “The rapids are going to be popping this year. But I’m hoping that also means fewer fires. California’s always burning down, but I hope Colorado is (spared) this season. We do a lot of prescribed burns so controlling those is huge for forest health. But I’ll go wherever they send me.”

