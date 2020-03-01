breaking:-pete-buttigieg-suspends-presidential-campaign

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Pete Buttigieg is ending his race for Democratic presidential nomination lower than two days earlier than Californians head to the polls on Tremendous Tuesday, in accordance with a number of sources.

Three aides to the Pete for America marketing campaign confirmed the report back to CBS Information on Sunday.

Buttigieg gained essentially the most delegates within the Iowa caucuses after which got here in second within the New Hampshire major, however struggled to provide you with a path ahead after losses in Nevada and South Carolina.