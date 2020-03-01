berthoud-graduate-samantha-poirier-is-uchealth-lifeline’s-first-female-pilot

Samantha Poirier was flying helicopters to dry out cherry bushes in Washington state in 2016 when her youthful sister was in a critical ATV accident within the Poudre Canyon.

Seeing the flight crew that actually saved her sister Savanna’s life pushed Samantha to grow to be a medical pilot herself.

“I just couldn’t describe how thankful I was that they were there, they took that flight, and they saved her life,” stated Samantha, a 2005 Berthoud Excessive Faculty graduate who’s UCHealth LifeLine’s first feminine pilot.

“I thought I have to do this. The only way I can repay this is to be there for people like someone was there for my family.”

Now on the job for almost a yr, based mostly at Medical Middle of the Rockies in Loveland, Samantha loves her job. She loves flying a helicopter. She loves her fellow crew members, who she describes as a second household. And most of all she loves serving to folks in want.

“It’s what I’m supposed to be doing,” Samantha stated. “I feel that deep in my bones.”

Samantha Poirier, UCHealth LifeLine’s first feminine pilot, takes off from Medical Middle of the Rockies in Loveland on Thursday, Feb 27, 2019, with Sarah Hix, an ICU flight nurse candidate, and authorized flight registered nurse Hilary Fischer. (Jenny Sparks/Loveland Reporter-Herald)

Monday kicks off the Girls of Aviation Worldwide Week — a time to honor girls pilots internationally who’re making their approach in a male dominated subject and to encourage new generations of females to pursue careers in aviation. This yr, the attention week marks the 110th anniversary of the world’s first feminine pilot to acquire a license on March 8, 1910 — Raymonde de Laroche.

The week goals to introduce women to totally different careers in aviation. Girls pilots should not as widespread as males and are much more uncommon within the medical helicopter realm.

“She’s paving that path on that,” stated Savanna.

Samantha stated some sufferers have even completed a double take at seeing a lady behind the controls as a result of they anticipate “a big burly man.” However she is fast to level out that she has all the identical coaching and similar expectations as the lads who serve within the cockpit.

She is proud to be UCHealth LifeLine’s first feminine pilot, however she doesn’t see herself as set aside from the male pilots. She’s one of many group, effectively educated, identical to they’re.

“I’m proud, and I’m honored to hold that position,” Samantha stated. “It’s huge for me, but I never thought that I couldn’t do it … If you think you want to do something, do it. Because you can.”

After graduating from Berthoud Excessive Faculty, Samantha went to highschool to pursue a profession as an air site visitors controller. Her professor advised she take an introduction to flight class so she might expertise what it was like from the opposite aspect. One flight in a fixed-wing plane out of the Northern Colorado Regional Airport and she or he was hooked; she knew she wished to be a pilot.

She bought her beloved horse to pay for the required classes to grow to be a licensed pilot, which she achieved in 2013. The primary incarnation of her profession was flying helicopters for wildlife companies in several states to survey animal populations and to seize animals to be studied and tracked.

Most of her flight hours for wildlife had been in Alaska, Idaho, Washington state and Texas, although she did some work in Colorado.

Samantha Poirier adjusts the microphone on her helmet earlier than taking off on Thursday, Feb 27, 2019, from the helipad at Medical Middle of the Rockies in Loveland. Poirier is LifeLine’s first feminine pilot and is particularly honored to be flying with the group based mostly at UCHealth Medical Middle of the Rockies in Loveland as a result of that is the crew and hospital that saved her sister’s life. (Jenny Sparks/Loveland Reporter-Herald)

Then in 2016, she was “flying cherry trees” (hovering a helicopter over the bushes to dry them out) in Washington state when her sister was in a really critical ATV accident west of Fort Collins.

Samantha remembers speaking to her sister as she drove towards that tenting journey, after which later listening to the information of her accident. She rushed again to Loveland to Medical Middle of the Rockies the place, due to time she had labored on the Loveland airport, she knew the flight crew who had saved her sister.

Savanna suffered a critical head harm, a damaged again and different extreme accidents. She frolicked within the intensive care unit, went by means of a number of surgical procedures, remedy and rehabilitation on her highway to restoration. And, she stated, her sister helped her vastly each step of the way in which.

Quickly after, Samantha took the following step and accomplished the two,000 hours of flight time, specialised instrument coaching and the opposite trainings she wanted to pilot a medical helicopter. These embrace particular lessons for night time imaginative and prescient, mountain flying and extra.

“She really wanted to give back to those pilots,” stated Savanna, who’s now at school in Denver. “She actually wished to be in that state of affairs. She noticed it firsthand that if that hadn’t been there for us, I wouldn’t be right here right this moment to inform my story. I feel it form of put that in movement for her.

“I’m her biggest fan … She’s just been super inspiring to see what she’s able to do.”

Samantha utilized for 3 totally different jobs, and she or he was provided all three. With the purpose of ultimately returning to Colorado, she accepted a place as a REACH Air Medical Providers pilot based mostly in California. However earlier than she even started coaching with the corporate, which contracts with UCHealth, she obtained a change of task to Loveland. She began in March of 2019.

She is a part of a group of 4 pilots. They every work 12-hour shifts for seven days in a row, after which have seven days off. However it doesn’t really feel like work to Samantha, who stated being a medical pilot is extra of a calling and a profession she plans to proceed, hopefully in time working as much as lead pilot place after which to function somebody who trains new pilots.

Her first affected person transport was with the identical medical group and in the identical helicopter that had transported her sister, Savanna, three years earlier.

For Samantha, it was meant to be. Her sister, Savanna, has visited her on the job and had the chance to satisfy the crew that saved her life.

That has meant the world to her, and it was particular, too, for flight nurse Ryan Bushmaker. He stated he doesn’t typically get to see what occurs to sufferers after a flight for all times.

“It shows you how small the world is,” stated Ryan. “It’s nice to know that what you do makes a difference.”

That information conjures up Samantha in her profession. She loves listening to from sufferers she has flown.

“That’s my paycheck, not what’s in my account,” Samantha stated. “When somebody comes back and says you flew my family, that’s my paycheck because I’ve been there.”

Feminine firsts

Whereas girls should not as prevalent as males within the aviation trade, they’ve been making their mark for a whole lot of years. Right here’s some feminine firsts compiled by these behind the Girls of Aviation Worldwide Week and posted on its web site womenofaviationweek.org.

1784: Marie Élisabeth Thible of France, first lady to fly in an untethered sizzling air balloon.

1798: Jeanne Labrosse, the primary lady to pilot a balloon for a solo flight. A yr later, in 1799, she turned the primary lady to parachute bounce.

1903: American Aida de Acosta turned the primary lady to pilot a motorized plane on a solo flight.

1910: Raymonde de Laroche, the primary lady to earn a pilot’s license.

1912: Amelie Hedwig Beese of Germany, the primary lady to patent an plane design.

1913: American Katherine Stinson, the primary commissioned feminine airmail pilot.

1915: Marie Marvingt of France, the primary lady to fly in fight.

1927: Marga von Etzdorf of Germany, first feminine airline pilot.

1929: American Florence Lowe Barnes, first lady film stunt pilot.

1935: Marie Marvingt of France, first licensed flight nurse.

1937: Sabiha Gökçen of Turkey, first lady to fly a fighter plane in fight; Hanna Reitsch of Germany, first lady to pilot a helicopter.

1963: Valentine Tereshkova of Russia, first lady to fly in house.

1964: American Geraldine Mock, first lady to fly solo around the globe.