atlanta’s-martinez-suffers-acl-injury

Atlanta United ahead Josef Martinez suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his proper knee throughout Sunday’s match in opposition to Nashville within the opening spherical of MLS matches.

The Venezuela worldwide will endure surgical procedure however is more likely to be dominated out for an prolonged interval.

Martinez is among the greatest names in MLS, with the 26-year-old having received the MVP and Golden Boot in 2018 when Atlanta received the MLS Cup.

Atlanta received 2-1 however head coach Frank de Boer is fearing the worst with regard to Martinez’s harm.

“Josef would not look actually, very well proper now, however I can not say something about it,” he informed the membership’s official web site.

“We now have to look at him tomorrow in hospital we’ll get a superb opinion about it.”