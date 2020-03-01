atlanta’s-martinez-suffers-acl-injury

Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez received the MVP and Golden Boot in 2018

Atlanta United ahead Josef Martinez suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his proper knee throughout Sunday’s match towards Nashville within the opening spherical of MLS matches.

The Venezuela worldwide will bear surgical procedure however is more likely to be dominated out for an prolonged interval.

Martinez is without doubt one of the greatest names in MLS, with the 26-year-old having received the MVP and Golden Boot in 2018 when Atlanta received the MLS Cup.

Atlanta received 2-1 however head coach Frank de Boer is fearing the worst with regard to Martinez’s damage.

“Josef does not look actually, very well proper now, however I can’t say something about it,” he informed the membership’s official web site.

“We’ve to look at him tomorrow in hospital we’ll get an excellent opinion about it.”