Ariel Winter & Luke Benward Cozy Up With Her Pup In Rare PDA-Filled Video — Watch

Luke Benward proved his relationship with Ariel Winter goes sturdy when he posted an cute movies and a few pics that confirmed them cuddling collectively whereas taking part in with a canine on Instagram.

Luke Benward, 24, and Ariel Winter, 22, had a comfy afternoon on Feb. 29 once they hung out cuddling up to one another and an cute canine. Luke took to his Instagram story to share a video clip and a few pics of the lovable second and it appeared to show that his love with Ariel goes sturdy. Within the posts, the lovebirds may very well be seen smiling and taking part in with the canine as they sat nuzzled up to one another wanting as snug as may very well be. “So cute can’t stand,” Luke captioned the video and put hearts over one of many pics along with his woman.

Luke’s newest posts come as a little bit of a shock contemplating the truth that he and Ariel have been considerably personal about their romance ever since they began courting in Dec. 2019. They lately confirmed off some PDA in a throwback picture that Ariel’s Trendy Household co-star Sarah Hyland, 29, shared to her Instagram web page on Feb. 28. It was from a time when Ariel, Luke, Sarah, and Sarah’s fiance Wells Adams, 35, all went out collectively and dressed to impress.

Ariel and Luke’s relationship started as soon as Ariel and her ex Levi Meaden, 32, broke issues off after courting for 3 years. She has since been spending plenty of time with Luke and seems to be having fun with it. The gifted actress simply completed filming the sequence finale of Trendy Household after being on the present since 2009 so she has much more time to deal with different issues, together with her time with Luke. She proved she’s embracing the change when she dyed her hair from black to brilliant pink after the present wrapped, one thing she solely beforehand did when she was on hiatus from the sequence.

We love seeing Luke and Ariel having enjoyable collectively and a cute pup simply makes it even sweeter! We hope they’ll share extra memorable moments quickly!