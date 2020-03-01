2020-brought-first-san-francisco-rain-free-february-since-1864

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS/AP) — Midnight closed out the primary rain-free February in San Francisco because the Civil Struggle, in line with the Nationwide Climate Service’s Bay Space workplace.

A light-weight dusting of snow and sprinkles of rain reappeared in California on Sunday, the primary day of March, after the driest February on file for a lot of the state.

Neither downtown Sacramento nor downtown San Francisco recorded a drop of rain for the month, in line with the NWS.

“Pretty remarkable. We’ve never had a dry February on record,” NWS meteorologist Cory Mueller mentioned concerning the state capital. Information return to 1878, Mueller added.

An hour later one other tweet reported mild rain beginning in North Bay mountains, as a part of a system that dumped a number of inches of snow within the Sierra Nevada.

Sprinkles reported in North Bay Mountains! 🙌🙌 #BetterThanNothing Doppler radar does present some weak echos in elements of the North Bay right now. Nonetheless have but to see any measurable rainfall (>=0.01″) stories. Tell us for those who see any rain! https://t.co/RC8GQxgWSF — NWS Bay Space (@NWSBayArea) March 1, 2020

That very same system is predicted to carry snow to elevations as little as 3,000 toes within the mountains north and east of Los Angeles. Driving circumstances on the Grapevine part of Interstate 5 may grow to be hazardous because of ice and wind, authorities warned.

Lower than a quarter-inch of rain is predicted throughout the southland, in line with the climate service.

This 12 months’s dry begin has officers bracing for the potential for an early and extra intense wildfire season.

Drought has expanded from just below 10 p.c of the state in mid-February to just about 1 / 4, primarily in central California, in line with a U.S. Drought Monitor map made public final week. The map reveals one other 43 p.c of the state is now abnormally dry.

The dearth of rain this 12 months comes after a moist 2019 that capped mountains with snow, delivering water to reservoirs and serving to to spice up lush vegetation that may rapidly flip into gasoline for wildfires throughout dry, windy circumstances.

About 75 p.c of California’s annual precipitation usually happens from December by February.

