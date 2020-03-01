2-northbay-vacavalley-hospital-health-care-workers-test-positive-for-coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two well being care employees at NorthBay VacaValley Hospital, who have been uncovered to a Solano County lady who was now being handled for the COVID-19 pressure of the coronavirus at UC Davis Medical Heart, have examined constructive for the sickness and have been ordered to undergone quarantine of their properties in Solano and Alameda counties.

Alameda County Public Well being Division and Solano Public Well being reported on Sunday that each of the employees have been “presumptive positive” for the sickness.

“As always, our top priority is the health and safety of our patients, our staff, physicians and the community,” mentioned Aimee Brewer, president of NorthBay HealthCare Group. “Our two well being care employees who examined constructive have been in isolation at dwelling for the reason that day we realized they’d contact



with the affected person who had contracted the virus.”

The 2 NorthBay VacaValley Hospital staffers be part of 124 different well being care employees together with 36 nurses at UC Davis Medical Heart who have been ordered to endure quarantine for publicity to the identical affected person. Criticism has risen over the variety of days it took the Solano County lady to be examined for the sickness.

In a memo to its workers UC Davis directors mentioned the affected person had been handled for a number of days earlier than being examined for the COVID-19 pressure of the coronavirus.

“This patient was transferred to us from another Northern California hospital on Wednesday, Feb 19,” the memo learn. “When the patient arrived, the patient had already been intubated, was on a ventilator, and given droplet protection orders because of an undiagnosed and suspected viral condition.”

“Since the patient did not fit the existing CDC criteria for COVID-19, a test was not immediately administered. UC Davis Health does not control the testing process,” the memo continued.

County well being officers additionally reported on Sunday that the lady being handled at UC Davis was “slowly recovering, and the individual’s family members had negative test results for COVID-19 so far and remain in quarantine.”

Solano County Well being Officer Dr. Bela Matyas mentioned publicity dangers have been notably difficult for hospital staffs.

“Due to the aggressive measures that public health and hospital staff undertook, all potential exposures to the case were promptly identified and isolated so that patients are not placed at higher risk,” Matyas mentioned. “This underscores the challenging environment that health care workers everywhere face to stem the spread of communicable diseases, including COVID-19.”

Officers mentioned all of these well being care employees would stay in isolation or in quarantine and wouldn’t return to affected person care till they’re cleared.

A full contact investigation was additionally underway for the 2 new well being care employee instances, and people probably uncovered have been within the technique of being recognized and evaluated. Groups of epidemiologists from the CDC and California Division of Public Well being have been aiding the well being departments in tracing those that could also be in danger for publicity due to the brand new instances.

“We took immediate and comprehensive measures intended to stop any further spread of the virus, including working with public health officials to trace the contacts the two workers may have had,” Brewer mentioned. “We remain in close contact with national, state and local public health authorities to ensure we are following the most up-to-date protocols and procedures for dealing with this evolving situation.”

Well being care officers on the native, state and nationwide ranges have warned of the chance of latest instances of the sickness.

“We understand that the evolving news about COVID-19 is concerning, and we are taking the situation very seriously,” mentioned Dr. Erica Pan, Well being Officer, Alameda County Public Well being Division. “This news is not unexpected in the Bay Area, and we are ready for cases here. This is not the time to panic; now is the time for all of us to work together.”

Pan mentioned Alameda County was declaring a neighborhood public well being emergency as a part of its ongoing response and preparation for neighborhood unfold.