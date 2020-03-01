2-local-texas-health-hospitals-welcome-leap-year-babies

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Two Texas Well being hospitals in DFW welcomed bissextile year infants Saturday.

Individuals born on Feb. 29 are sometimes known as “leaplings” or “leapers,” and Texas Well being HEB and Texas Well being Fort Value welcomed two of them into the world yesterday.

Jacob Nunez and Ace Rodriguez Luna and had been born just a little over an hour aside and about 20 miles away from one another.

Nunez was born first at 1:33 p.m. at Texas Well being Fort Value. He weighed eight kilos 12 ounces.

Hazel and Jacob Nunez (Texas Heath Fort Value)

And simply 73 minutes later, Luna was born at 2:46 p.m. at Texas Well being HEB, weighing 7 kilos 7 ounces.