yeadon-police-department-swears-in-first-ever-full-time-female-officer

YEADON, Pa. (CBS) — The Yeadon Police Division made some historical past Thursday evening. The borough swore in its first-ever full-time feminine officer, Leah Cesanek.
Cesanek returned to the division, the place she was once part-time, after working in Chester County.
“It’s been a dream of mine since I was little to be a police officer and to be a police officer now full-time in this borough that I’ve wanted to be in since I started the job, it’s awesome,” Cesanek stated.
The division additionally gave out 4 promotions and made three part-time hires.
