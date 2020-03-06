yeadon-police-department-swears-in-first-ever-full-time-female-officer

YEADON, Pa. (CBS) — The Yeadon Police Division made some historical past Thursday evening. The borough swore in its first-ever full-time feminine officer, Leah Cesanek.

Cesanek returned to the division, the place she was once part-time, after working in Chester County.

“It’s been a dream of mine since I was little to be a police officer and to be a police officer now full-time in this borough that I’ve wanted to be in since I started the job, it’s awesome,” Cesanek stated.

The division additionally gave out 4 promotions and made three part-time hires.