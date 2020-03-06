with-3-homers-in-2-days,-bryce-harper-already-in-midseason-form-for-phillies

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Bryce Harper launched an opposite-field shot for his third homer in two days, prompting just a few followers to yell “M-V-P” as he circled the bases.

It’s solely spring coaching however expectations are excessive.

“I’m OK with it,” supervisor Joe Girardi mentioned after the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-Three on Thursday. “He’s been doing it for a long time. He was 16 when he was on the cover of Sports Illustrated. He’s had a lot of practice. He has a personality where he’s able to stay focused on what he needs to do and he doesn’t get caught up with what’s going on around him.”

Harper embraces the strain and says he loves enjoying in Philadelphia as a result of followers maintain him “accountable.” The star proper fielder instructed a Philly radio station earlier than the sport that he needs “to run through a wall for this city.”

The 27-year-old slugger is getting into his second season with the Phillies after signing a $330 million, 13-year contract final 12 months that was the richest in baseball historical past till the Mike Trout bought a report deal from the Angels few weeks later.

The Phillies are relying on Harper to assist them finish an eight-year postseason drought. The six-time All-Star was a field workplace hit in 2019 when the Phillies had the most important enhance in attendance within the majors. They drew 569,297 extra followers than 2018 whereas the league’s common attendance total in dropped 1.7 p.c.

However the workforce completed 81-81 and supervisor Gabe Kapler misplaced his job.

“We need to take that next step and we actually have to do it,” Harper mentioned. “We can’t just talk about it.”

Harper batted .260 with 35 homers and a career-high 114 RBIs final 12 months when he missed the primary couple weeks of spring coaching as a result of he was nonetheless contemplating the place to sign up free company. His life is much less hectic now that he’s settled into Philadelphia and doesn’t have to consider shopping for a home and all the things else that goes with transferring. Harper and his spouse, Kayla, welcomed their first baby final August so he’s additionally settled into fatherhood.

On the plate, he’s in midseason kind.

Harper crushed a homer manner out to proper discipline and in addition drove one out to left-center on Wednesday. He’s four for 10 with 10 RBIs in 5 video games.

“That’s always a good sign and he’s always done that,” Girardi mentioned of Harper’s opposite-field homers. “He has power to all fields. When hitters are able to do that, they’re in a good spot and the big key is we have three weeks left. We don’t want our guys to get bored or peak too early so you try to manage his workload the rest of the way but he’s in a good spot right now.”

Girardi is most impressed with the way in which Harper handles his enterprise.

“How professional he is, how hard he works and how hard he plays,” Girardi mentioned. “He has a plan every day and that’s one thing that we talk to the players about, have a plan every day, what are you going to do to get better every day and that’s something that comes natural for him and he understands what he needs to do and he just goes and does it.”

Harper spent his first seven seasons in Washington and was the 2015 NL MVP. He went to the postseason 4 occasions however the Nationals didn’t win a collection. After Harper left, the Nationals gained the World Collection. However Harper wasn’t bitter.

“They did such a great job and I was so happy and excited for them and the players I played with,” Harper mentioned.

Notes: RHP Zack Wheeler allowed two runs and three hits in 2 1/Three innings in his second spring begin after signing a $118 million, five-year cope with the Phillies. “I fell behind a lot and I need to get ahead and get first-pitch strikes,” Wheeler mentioned. “With more reps, I’ll get comfortable and do what’s normal.” … Phillies RHP Seranthony Dominguez threw a scoreless inning in his spring debut. “I’m ready right now,” mentioned Dominguez, who missed a number of months final 12 months with an elbow damage. … Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his second spring homer within the sixth inning, a solo shot off Deolis Guerra.

