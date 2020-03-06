‘we’re-the-safest-people-in-america-right-now’:-quarantined-cruise-ship-couple-returns-home-to-irving

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas newlyweds Tyler and Rachel Torres are lastly again residence in North Texas after their honeymoon was disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak.

The couple was quarantined aboard their cruise ship, the Diamond Princess, earlier than being flown to Lackland Air Power Base in San Antonio for an extra 14 days in isolation.

However after two damaging checks for the coronavirus and remaining symptom free, they lastly made it again residence this week.

“I cooked tacos for lunch today and it was so exciting,” Rachel shared.

Her husband, Tyler, added “when we got home, I took stuff and threw it in the washer. I’ve never seen Rachel look at me like that, not even on our wedding day.”

After some 40 days away from residence and 28 of these spent in quarantine, the straightforward issues — like taking part in with their pet and doing chores — are actually pure pleasure for them.

However, their return to North Texas hasn’t been fully drawback free. There have been the sudden complications like flat tires and useless batteries… then there was the anxious response on the automobile dealership once they went for repairs.

“I went in the first time and nobody really noticed me,” Tyler mentioned. “Apparently somebody overheard and spread it around. When I went to go pick my car back up, there was no one there. The manager basically told me that, ‘People are a little concerned that you’re here, and so everybody’s tucked away.’”

Tyler mentioned the supervisor continued to ‘joke’ that he was going to clean his palms after shaking his hand, “that kind of thing.”

Married in September, the Torres’ a lot anticipated honeymoon took a drastic flip whereas onboard the Diamond Princess, docked off the coast of Japan. Everybody on board was quarantined of their cabins.

“We didn’t think too much of it until the second week and those numbers kept going up up up,” Tyler recalled. The couple shared that from their balcony, they may see ambulances pulling away and Rachel admitted that she’d begun to fret.

“So we kept waiting and waiting for somebody to knock on the door and take one of us to the hospital and be separated,” Rachel mentioned.

They admit that they had been relieved to be flown again to the U.S., even when that meant extra time in quarantine. However, they stress that they by no means contracted the virus.

“You really can’t say it enough because people are afraid and won’t necessarily listen,” Rachel mentioned.

Having shared their journey via dozens of media interviews and Tyler’s weblog, each say they don’t remorse turning into advocates; nonetheless, they are saying that they weren’t solely ready for the attain of the publicity both.

“We’re wondering when we go out in public, are we going to get recognized? And when people are afraid, what are people going to do?” Tyler questioned.

“I understand why people are afraid, but at the same time it’s super important for us to emphasize that those of us who have been quarantined have never been sick,” Rachel mentioned. “We’re the safest people in America right now, because we’ve been tested.”

Despite the awkward moments, they each say the publicity led to overwhelming help for everybody enduring the quarantine. And Rachel is particularly grateful for the care they acquired from the federal government staffers, who as soon as delivered her a Dr. Pepper in the midst of the night time.

“I think we’ve definitely received a lot more support than people who are worried,” she mentioned. “And there are definitely people who are worried. And I understand their concerns, but it’s a matter of making sure that everybody is aware that we haven’t been exposed to anyone with COVID-19 for the past 14 days, and we’ve been quarantined for 27 to keep everybody safe.”