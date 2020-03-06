vigil-held-for-slain-philadelphia-police-sgt.-robert-wilson-on-fifth-anniversary-of-his-death

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A memorial vigil was held for slain Philadelphia Police Sgt. Robert Wilson on the fifth anniversary of his demise. Household, associates and fellow officers gathered outdoors the 22nd District Thursday afternoon.

Police say Wilson went into the GameStop at 21st Avenue and Lehigh Avenue to purchase his younger son a present. He tried to cease a theft within the retailer and was shot to demise.

Wilson’s household remains to be hurting.

“I don’t like this day. It makes me angry, it makes me sad and I’m tired of feeling pain,” stated Wilson’s sister, Shaki’ra Wilson-Burroughs.

Police say Wilson’s bravery saved the lives of others inside the shop.