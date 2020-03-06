usa-women-vs-england-women-player-ratings

Karli Lloyd scored her 123rd profession objective within the win towards England

England

Carly Telford – 7

Carly Telford had a effective sport for England regardless of conceding twice

Made plenty of sturdy saves in both half, was at all times fast off her line and undoubtedly saved the rating respectable for England. May do little about both objective.

Leah Williamson – 6

Dealt nicely sufficient with what was typically a two-on-one towards Christen Press and Crystal Dunn down the USA left. Not her most interesting sport however regarded promising going ahead and did nicely for the way uncovered she typically discovered herself.

Steph Houghton – 4

The England skipper regarded a yard off the tempo at occasions, was partly culpable for each targets and was turned like she wasn’t there by Carli Lloyd late on, earlier than she luckily missed the goal. Not a superb night.

Milly Shiny – 5

Battled higher than her centre-back associate however was completely unaware of Lloyd for the second objective and too typically backed away from making a problem when USA ran on the visiting defence.

Alex Greenwood – 5

Alex Greenwood had a troublesome time coping with Tobin Heath down the England left

Discovered life troublesome up towards Tobin Heath, who too typically obtained previous her down the skin. With higher ending, USA might would have had no less than one objective from crosses down Greenwood’s facet.

Keira Walsh – 6

Struggled to supply sufficient safety to the England backline however did spray some good passes round, notably earlier than half-time.

Nikita Parris – 5

Noticed extra of the ball than most of her attacking colleagues however did little or no with it. Appeared indecisive and not sure when in first rate positions, which is regarding for a participant who has 5 in six domestically.

Jill Scott – 5

Unusually ineffective towards a USA midfield which outfought and out-thought England’s on the evening. Unfortunate she didn’t have extra time to react from a first-half nook when she fired over.

Georgia Stanway – 6

Some first rate deliveries, notably from corners from the left, ought to have supplied England greater than it did on the evening.

Lauren Hemp – 7

In all probability England’s shining gentle in her first Lionesses begin. Her uncooked tempo will give opposition nightmares, because it did at occasions towards the USA, and with higher service she appears to be like like she’s going to actually ship.

Ellen White – 5

Ellen White had a troublesome evening with the ball in Orlando

Not solely right down to her, however largely silenced by a good USA defence – which has now gone greater than 600 minutes with out conceding a objective – whereas she additionally wasted plenty of half-chances with poor pictures from distance. With Beth England on her tail, may have carried out with a greater exhibiting.

Substitutes

Jordan Nobbs (for Scott, 65) – 6

Confirmed England what that they had been lacking with an instantaneous added chew, management and spark in midfield.

Toni Duggan (for Stanway, 71) – 5

For an attacking substitution, noticed little of the ball.

Beth England (for White, 78) – 6

Confirmed some endeavour to show and shoot over with one of many hardest probabilities of the evening. Will certainly get her likelihood quickly given her home type.

USA scores

Naeher (7), O’Hara (6), Dahlkemper (7), Sauerbrunn (7), Dunn (6), Lavelle (8), Ertz (7), Horan (7), Heath (7), Lloyd (8), Press (7).

Substitutes: Rapinoe (5), Williams (6), Mewis (6).