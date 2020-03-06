tyler-hubbard-and-wife-expecting-baby-no.-3

Instagram

The Florida Georgia Line member and his spouse Hayley are over the moon to announce to their followers they’re having one other addition to their rising household.

Florida Georgia Line star Tyler Hubbard is getting ready to change into a father-of-three – his spouse Hayley is pregnant simply six months after welcoming their second youngster.

The “Cruise” hitmaker broke the information to followers on-line on Thursday, March 5, 2020, sharing two candy snaps of their daughter Olivia, two, and six-month-old son Luca, sporting matching black and gold star outfits as they sat cuddled up on a white couch.

Within the first picture, Olivia leans over to her child brother, showing to share a secret, whereas within the second picture, she has one hand clasped over her mouth with a shocked look on her face as Luca seems to be a bit confused.

“‘Little brother, mommy and daddy are having one other!'” Hubbard captioned the photographs, earlier than revealing the information of their third being pregnant was surprising.

He added, “We had been as shocked as Liv was and as speechless as Luca #3under3.”

Mom-to-be Hayley additionally shared the announcement on her Instagram web page, writing, “When Luca finds out he is not the child anymore. Shock, right here comes Hubbard child #3!!”

The couple wed in 2015.