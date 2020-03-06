trina-&-sukihana-have-a-message-for-stevie-j.-following-his-comments-about-“lhhmia”-hair-and-makeup

#Roommates, it’s days later and the solid of VH1’s hit actuality sequence “Love & Hip Hop Miami” continues to be feeling some kind of method about Stevie J.’s current feedback in regards to the hair and make-up on the present. As they had been making ready to movie the reunion, Trina and Sukihana took to social media to name Stevie out and let him know that their hair at all times appears bomb.

As we beforehand reported, taking to Twitter, Stevie J. took situation with all the women’ hair and make-up appears apart from solid member Premadonna, writing:

“Good morning! Ladies retire those lace fronts from love n hip hop Miami! Except PM. Fire hair and makeup immediately, have our beautiful Sisters looking nuts out here!”

After Trick Daddy bought concerned and threatened to “slap the s**t outta” Stevie, he posted a follow-up video, saying he meant no hurt or disrespect in his feedback, he simply wished to be sure that all of the “Latina and black queens” on the present regarded their greatest.

He additionally famous that since his critique, he bets that the hair and make-up will certainly be higher sooner or later.

Quick ahead a number of days later and “LHHMIA” solid members Trina and Sukihana posted movies of their very own addressing Stevie and letting him know what’s actually good.

Trina stated, “when I look at the cast of “Love & Hip Hop Miami” a lot of the ladies hair is laid and we’re speaking about mine. You by no means catch my hair f**ked up. At all times laid, at all times performed by one of the best. Are you critical?”

In the meantime, Sukihana chimed in with claims that no person cares about Stevie J. anymore since he’s now not in a relationship with Joseline Hernandez. She additionally acknowledged that Joseline’s wigs regarded dangerous once they had been collectively, however look a lot better now that they aren’t a pair.

The season 3 “LHHMIA” reunion is ready to air is a number of weeks.

