toyota-recalls-more-than-3-million-vehicles-over-faulty-fuel-pumps

(CBS DETROIT) – Toyota is recalling greater than three million autos globally over potential defective gas pumps.

The recall impacts Lexus and Toyota autos from the years 2013 to 2019.

The automaker says the gas pumps can fail to trigger the engine to stall and presumably lead drivers to lose management.

When you suppose you have got an affected car, you must contact your dealership.

