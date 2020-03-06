Tik-Tok Restores Lizzo’s Bathing Suit Photos After She Called Them Out – The Company Claims They Made A Mistake

Followers of Lizzo know that she and Tik Tok have generally been at odds with one another. Following stories that the social media platform eliminated a few of her bikini pictures, whereas not making use of the identical rule to different ladies, TikTok apparently restored them after the performing artist complained.

Lizzo accused TikTok of taking down her swimwear content material as a consequence of her physique kind. Lizzo, in a clip the place she’s engaged on her hair, stated on her account that the platform had constantly eliminated her bathing swimsuit pictures.

“We need to talk,” the performing artist remarked, after insinuating it may need one thing to do along with her plus-size physique kind. Followers of the breakout artist know that she’s greater than captivated with physique positivity and regularly rocks her dimension no matter how others might deal with her.

As an illustration, the 31-year-old as soon as appeared at an LA Lakers basketball recreation final 12 months in a really revealing outfit. Furthermore, the star regularly twerks and dances whereas carrying little or no clothes in her Instagram and music movies.

As for TikTok’s response, the social media firm despatched an announcement to Web page Six which acknowledged that the removing of her photograph had nothing to do with how she regarded. Reportedly, they stated one of many pictures was eliminated as a result of it regarded like she was “flashing her underwear.”

After taking a look at it and figuring out she actually was carrying a washing swimsuit, they introduced it again to life. If one factor is for sure, it’s that Lizzo has a devoted fanbase who’ve her again. Many followers hailed the singer on TikTok, with one individual specifically writing that individuals simply couldn’t deal with Lizzo in all her greatness.

The singer has created controversy for a few of her outfits. Because it was talked about in passing above, a report from BuzzFeed in December 2019 claimed Lizzo went to a Los Angeles Lakers’ recreation carrying an all-black outfit that uncovered her backside. On the occasion, she stood up and twerked within the front-row.

On social media, her actions sparked conversations concerning double requirements and physique varieties. Commenters identified the hypocrisy of permitting scantily clad skinny ladies however not plus-sized.



