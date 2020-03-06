the-lakers-signed-dion-waiters-and-these-are-the-funniest-responses-on-twitter

The Lakers signed Dion Waiters for the rest of the season on Thursday, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, and NBA Twitter did not hesitate to fireplace off jokes about Waiters Island coming to Los Angeles.

Waiters has by no means been shy to go iso and attempt to take over a sport, no matter whether or not he is one of the best participant on his group, so it’s totally potential we’ll see moments like this.

Who is aware of, although? Possibly Waiters will have the ability to convey a chilled presence to the Lakers’ locker room and share a few of his “particular” gummies.

It might assist Kyle Kuzma calm his nerves earlier than his first profession playoff sport.

Sadly, Waiters signing with LA means J.R. Smith goes to overlook out on all of the enjoyable.

In 2015 LeBron accepted a commerce that shipped Dion Waiters out of Cleveland in order that the group might usher in



J.R. Smith. Dion Waiters simply signed with Lakers, instances change. pic.twitter.com/Cr8k8zdY14 — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) March 5, 2020

Waiters would possibly wish to be careful, although. Smith would possibly look to get revenge.

Poor J.R., it is by no means enjoyable being somebody’s second selection.