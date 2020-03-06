taylor-swift-donates-$1m-to-assist-nashville-tornado-relief-efforts

WENN/Avalon

The ‘You Must Calm Down’ singer has made $1 million donation in a bid to assist the victims and households affected by the latest pure catastrophe in Tennessee.

Mar 6, 2020

Taylor Swift has donated $1 million to assist Nashville, Tennessee twister reduction efforts.

The “Lover” singer’s publicist, Tree Paine, has confirmed to The Tennessean that the longtime Nashville resident has handed over the money to the Center Tennessee Emergency Response Fund.

“Nashville is my dwelling,” Swift wrote in an announcement on her Instagram story, “and the truth that so many individuals have misplaced their properties and a lot extra in Center Tennessee is devastating to me.”

She included a hyperlink to the Response Fund and inspired followers to donate to the trigger.

Taylor additionally responded shortly to Nashville’s flooding drama a decade in the past 2010, founding the Taylor Swift Charitable Fund.

Greater than 20 folks misplaced their lives as two tornados ripped by Nashville on Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020. Buildings within the jap a part of town sustained vital property injury.

Nation acts Dan + Shay and Chris Younger have additionally pledged money for the reduction effort, whereas Kacey Musgraves is donating the proceeds of an upcoming live performance and money raised from the sale of her clothes to the trigger.