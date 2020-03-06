suspect-arrested-in-series-of-molotov-cocktail-arson-attacks-in-san-jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police have arrested a suspect in a collection of molotov cocktail arsons set off within the downtown and Rose Backyard space of San Jose, authorities stated.

San Jose police recognized the suspect as 34-year-old San Jose resident Brian Gillean, who was identified to frequent lots of the areas that have been focused.

Police stated a number of fires have been set on February 23 and March three with molotov cocktails thrown at constructions and walkways, inflicting minor harm. The suspect fled the scene and was not situated.

On Wednesday, witnesses known as police to say somebody was tossing molotov cocktails out of a car and onto the sidewalk round 1:45 p.m. on the 1600 block of Emory St. in San Jose, police stated.

Utilizing the knowledge offered by witnesses, officers arrested Gillean that night at about 9:28 p.m. within the space of South fifth Road and East William Road in San Jose, police stated.

He was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on felony arson expenses and a no-bail felony warrant for probation violation.

Investigators are nonetheless searching for further info on these arson fires. Anybody with info was urged to contact the San Jose Fireplace Division Tip Line at (408) 272-7766.