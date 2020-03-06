stunning-new-ranch-in-a-setting-to-match.-shea-unveils-its-luxury-ranches-at-the-canyons,-five-minutes-from-park-meadows

Shea Houses has a double deal with ready for you Saturday and Sunday, March 7-8, in The Canyons, its new grasp plan taking form east of I-25 in Fortress Pines. One deal with is to see this new group and its facilities in a scenic setting; the opposite is to tour two new, luxurious ranch fashions which can be doubtless the most effective you’ve seen.

Shea’s new Retreat Assortment of ranches are a decidedly luxurious strategy to single-level residing, with massive entertaining areas displaying plenty of depth, choices for full completed basements with added visitor suites, and garages with a 3rd side-load carriage bay on all however one of many plans.

The Canyons — with a extra scenic terrain than different areas it’s possible you’ll be touring and with a coated bridge entry and The Trade coffeehouse opening later this month — is luring a number of different builders after this patio-ranch market, some reportedly bringing in plans priced over $1 million.

However you’re unlikely to see something with the worth in dimension and options that these Shea designs have, with layouts delivering over 2,400 toes on the primary, plus basement area, from slightly below $700,000.

That was music to the ears of 9 patrons who already signed on for Retreat ranches simply over the previous two weeks.

“They’re coming from Highlands Ranch, Lone Tree, Centennial and Parker,” says LeAnn Peralta, who together with Helen Liu DesVeaux will greet you on the fashions. “They’ve been waiting and wondering whether they would be better off to fix up their old places, but these models are convincing them that they really want new.”

Including to that logic is the situation you’ll see at The Canyons — 10 minutes from buying and eating in Lone Tree or Park Meadows, and really near grocery buying and eating in Fortress Pines.

DesVeaux provides that Realtors are arriving with extra patrons, questioning “what the buzz they’re hearing is all about.”

Shea is profiting from that by readying some for-purchase variations of the identical fashions you’ll tour, prepared for move-in by Might or June — time so that you can market your older place at a second when resale stock could be very low, and possibly keep away from a double transfer.

A kind of is a Homestead plan, with a three-car storage together with the side-load carriage bay, and completed basement area that can take its dimension to over 4,000 sq. toes — 4 bedrooms, plus a examine, and 4 baths. It’s priced proper now at $849,900.

The simplest approach to get entangled is by becoming a member of a precedence record in return for a refundable deposit. That can place you at finest benefit for homesites opening now, together with some that can take a daylit walk-out basement. You’ll additionally get invited to a VIP meet-and-greet Shea is internet hosting for early patrons subsequent week in one among these engaging fashions.

In the meantime, you’ll see the coated bridge, the data middle and coffeehouse nearing completion, and the canyon-like surroundings above the brand new Rueter-Hess Reservoir, with a 3rd of its 1,270 acres put aside as open area, accessed by 15 miles of trails.

DesVeaux and Peralta say that costs are completely going up the longer you wait.

Take I-25 south previous 470 about 5 miles to Fortress Pines Parkway, flip east on Hess Street a half mile to Canyonside and south to Westbridge Dr, cross the coated bridge, head east a mile to a roundabout; then north on Cross Canyon Path and proper at Rim Ridge, to the primary proper on Canyonside, and comply with Shea’s indicators.

The information and editorial staffs of The Denver Publish had no function on this submit’s preparation.