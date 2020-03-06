state-hockey:-valor-christian-advances-to-title-game-with-2-1-win-against-regis-jesuit

Valor Christian junior ahead Evan Pahos didn’t anticipate to attain when the puck left his stick.

His unintentional heroics Thursday night time in opposition to Regis Jesuit within the CHSAA hockey semifinals at Pepsi Middle, although, was the distinction in sending the Eagles hovering into subsequent week’s championship sport in opposition to the winner of Fort Collins and Chaparral.

Prime-seeded Valor defeated No. 5 Regis, 2-1, after Pahos dumped the puck into the offensive zone late within the third interval, and watched the rubber pinball from the boards behind Raiders goalie Gage Bussey, to the blade of his left skate, after which into the online.

A fortunate aim? Perhaps. However that positive didn’t erase the smile from Pahos’ face whereas standing exterior the profitable locker room.

“The boards are really lively here,” Pahos stated. “We all freaked out.”

Valor (19-2-1) final reached the title sport in 2017 with a runner-up end in opposition to Regis. The Eagles, led by former DU coach George Gwozdecky, confronted the Raiders seven occasions this season with every sport determined by one aim or tied. Regis accomplished its season at 13-8-2.

Valor took an early lead Thursday when it capitalized on a first-period power-play likelihood 11 minutes into the sport, as defenseman Ryan Kayser dealt with the puck within the offensive zone and sniped it unassisted previous the decrease pads of Bussey. The Raiders evened issues late within the second interval with their very own power-play aim when ahead Will Legal guidelines flipped the puck over the left shoulder of Valor goalie senior Trey Hirschfield.

The third interval started tied at 1-1, and the stage was set for Hirschfield to show why he’s among the many state’s prime netminders. Hirschfield entered the semifinals with a .935 save proportion and was phenomenal in closing the sport with a number of acrobatic saves.

“I was going to do everything I can along with my team, all be together to win this game, and that’s what ended up happening,” Hirschfield stated. “We lost (state) two years ago. We’re winning it this year.”

Previous to the singing of the Nationwide Anthem, the general public handle announcer at Pepsi Middle requested for a second of silence and offered a brief audio tribute for Cale Woodley, the son of Regis coach Dan Woodley, who died on Feb. 25 in Florida after an unintended capturing.

Cale Woodley, 21, performed three seasons for the Raiders ice hockey group, profitable a state championship in 2016 as a senior. Dan Woodley was on the Regis bench Thursday teaching his group.

A memorial mass for Cale is scheduled for two:30 p.m. Saturday on the Blessed Rupert Mayer Chapel at Regis Jesuit. A reception will instantly observe within the women division cafeteria. In lieu of flowers, the household requests donations be made in Cale’s reminiscence to Regis Jesuit, with contributions used to offer monetary help to college students, the varsity introduced.

“For Dan to be able to coach his team after what has happened to his family, you have to give him all the credit in the world,” Gwozdecky stated. “What he’s done at Regis and what he’s done for the state of high school hockey in Colorado has been phenomenal. He’s shown great leadership with the teams he’s built. … He and his staff have been very supportive of Valor in helping build our program, with little things like allowing us to get certain ice times that they weren’t using. Those things, to me, mean an awful lot.”