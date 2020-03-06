See Artem Chigvintsev Get Down on One Knee & Propose to Nikki Bella in Total Bellas Preview

We’re getting a sneak peek at Artem Chigvintsev‘s tremendous romantic proposal!

A simply launched promo for season 5 of Complete Bellas reveals the second Nikki Bella bought popped the query final yr. Whereas transient, followers can see the Dancing With the Stars hunk get down on one knee and ask the previous WWE star, “Will you marry me?”

Nikki’s shocked response is priceless!

The clip additionally previews some drama for Brie Bella, who says, “I do know I may have a greater marriage.” “We’re simply making an attempt to outlive,” Brie’s husband Daniel Bryan provides.

In the meantime, a involved Brie asks her twin, “Do you are feeling such as you’re transferring in additional on comfort than love? I simply don’t desire you to make a mistake.”

After which there’s Nikki and Brie’s twinning pregnancies. “I am two weeks late,” Nikki says and he or she and Artem look at a being pregnant check.

“What are the outcomes?!” Brie asks.

Try the thrilling Complete Bellas promo above!

Complete Bellas returns Thursday, Apr. 9 at 9 p.m., solely on E!

Scroll down to take a look at Nikki’s being pregnant pics.

Nikki Bella

Stefan / BACKGRID

She’s Pregnant!

Nikki Bella steps out in L.A. in January 2019 shortly after she introduced she’s pregnant together with her and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev’s first little one collectively.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

The Look of Love

“Child Daddy,” the Complete Bellas star captioned this valuable IG pic.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Instagram

Daddy’s Ladies

“Dinner with dad!” Brie shared shortly after the twins’ twin child bulletins.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev, PDA

Phamous / BACKGRID

Being pregnant PDA

How cute! Artem holds her woman’s rising stomach throughout a PDA-filled outing.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

ROMA / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Women Who Lunch

Nikki and Brie take pleasure in a lunch date the day earlier than Valentine’s Day 2020.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Phamous / BACKGRID

Child Bumpin’

The Bella Twins and their twinning child bumps hit up a farmer’s market in L.A.

Nikki Bella

BACKGRID

Working Errands

Nikki stops by a grocery store in Studio Metropolis trying cool and informal in all black.

Nikki Bella, Instagram, Pregnant

Instagram

16 Weeks!

Nikki bared her child bump on Instagram on Feb. 20, 2020, writing, “Hello my little child 16 weeks right this moment!”

Nikki Bella, Instagram, Pregnant

Instagram

Aspect View

Nikki additionally gave followers a aspect view of her rising stomach.

Nikki Bella, Baby Bump

Instagram

Bump Shut-Up

“Candy Goals,” Nikki shared on her Instagram tales with a child bump close-up.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

PHAM, Dufffotos / BACKGRID

Colourful Cuties

The pregnant twin sisters seize a chunk to eat at Joan’s on Third in L.A. in cute colourful outfits.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Phamous / BACKGRID

Tight Squeeze

The WWE star holds on to her man whereas looking a farmer’s market in Studio Metropolis.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev, Drew Scott

Twitter

Podcasting Pairs

Nikki and Artem “had a lot enjoyable” recording Linda and Drew Scott’s At House podcast.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Instagram

Bump to Bump

The Complete Bellas stars snap a selfie with their matching child bumps.

Nikki Bella

Instagram

18 Weeks!

Nikki shared an 18-week being pregnant replace with followers on Mar. 4.

Nikki Bella

Instagram

Being pregnant Boobs

Nikki Bella

BG028/Bauer-Griffin/GC Photos

Out & About

Nikki runs errands in L.A. as she nears the midway mark in her being pregnant.

Complete Bellas returns Thursday, Apr. 9 at 9 p.m., solely on E!

