see-artem-chigvintsev-get-down-on-one-knee-&-propose-to-nikki-bella-in-total-bellas-preview

We’re getting a sneak peek at Artem Chigvintsev‘s tremendous romantic proposal!
A simply launched promo for season 5 of Complete Bellas reveals the second Nikki Bella bought popped the query final yr. Whereas transient, followers can see the Dancing With the Stars hunk get down on one knee and ask the previous WWE star, “Will you marry me?”
Nikki’s shocked response is priceless!
The clip additionally previews some drama for Brie Bella, who says, “I do know I may have a greater marriage.” “We’re simply making an attempt to outlive,” Brie’s husband Daniel Bryan provides.
In the meantime, a involved Brie asks her twin, “Do you are feeling such as you’re transferring in additional on comfort than love? I simply don’t desire you to make a mistake.”
After which there’s Nikki and Brie’s twinning pregnancies. “I am two weeks late,” Nikki says and he or she and Artem look at a being pregnant check.
“What are the outcomes?!” Brie asks.
Try the thrilling Complete Bellas promo above!
Complete Bellas returns Thursday, Apr. 9 at 9 p.m., solely on E!
Scroll down to take a look at Nikki’s being pregnant pics.
Stefan / BACKGRID
She’s Pregnant!
Nikki Bella steps out in L.A. in January 2019 shortly after she introduced she’s pregnant together with her and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev’s first little one collectively.
The Look of Love
“Child Daddy,” the Complete Bellas star captioned this valuable IG pic.
Daddy’s Ladies
“Dinner with dad!” Brie shared shortly after the twins’ twin child bulletins.
Phamous / BACKGRID
Being pregnant PDA
How cute! Artem holds her woman’s rising stomach throughout a PDA-filled outing.
ROMA / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Women Who Lunch
Nikki and Brie take pleasure in a lunch date the day earlier than Valentine’s Day 2020.
Phamous / BACKGRID
Child Bumpin’
The Bella Twins and their twinning child bumps hit up a farmer’s market in L.A.
BACKGRID
Working Errands
Nikki stops by a grocery store in Studio Metropolis trying cool and informal in all black.
16 Weeks!
Nikki bared her child bump on Instagram on Feb. 20, 2020, writing, “Hello my little child 16 weeks right this moment!”
Aspect View
Nikki additionally gave followers a aspect view of her rising stomach.
Bump Shut-Up
“Candy Goals,” Nikki shared on her Instagram tales with a child bump close-up.
PHAM, Dufffotos / BACKGRID
Colourful Cuties
The pregnant twin sisters seize a chunk to eat at Joan’s on Third in L.A. in cute colourful outfits.
Phamous / BACKGRID
Tight Squeeze
The WWE star holds on to her man whereas looking a farmer’s market in Studio Metropolis.
Podcasting Pairs
Nikki and Artem “had a lot enjoyable” recording Linda and Drew Scott’s At House podcast.
Bump to Bump
The Complete Bellas stars snap a selfie with their matching child bumps.
18 Weeks!
Nikki shared an 18-week being pregnant replace with followers on Mar. 4.
Being pregnant Boobs
BG028/Bauer-Griffin/GC Photos
Out & About
Nikki runs errands in L.A. as she nears the midway mark in her being pregnant.
