second-person-in-philadelphia-under-investigation-for-possible-case-of-coronavirus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia well being officers are investigating a second individual for a potential case of coronavirus. There are at the moment no confirmed circumstances in Philadelphia.

The Well being Division says the danger of an infection for the common Philadelphian may be very low.

In New Jersey, there have been two presumptive coronavirus circumstances within the state. The sufferers’ samples have been despatched to the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention for affirmation.

The virus has killed 12 individuals in the USA to this point.