second-person-in-philadelphia-under-investigation-for-possible-case-of-coronavirus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia well being officers are investigating a second particular person for a attainable case of coronavirus. There are presently no confirmed instances in Philadelphia.

The Well being Division says the danger of an infection for the common Philadelphian may be very low.

In New Jersey, there have been two presumptive coronavirus instances within the state. The sufferers’ samples have been despatched to the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention for affirmation.

The virus has killed 12 folks in the US to date.