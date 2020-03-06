scorching-hot-flyers-blast-hurricanes-for-eighth-straight-win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carter Hart stopped 28 pictures and 4 gamers scored to guide the Philadelphia Flyers to their eighth straight win, 4-1 over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night time.

Ivan Provorov, Michael Raffl, Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Sean Couturier scored for the Flyers, who continued their scorching turnaround from final season and received their 24th house recreation (24-5-4). They received on consecutive nights after beating the Washington Capitals 5-2 and have positioned themselves as a critical menace to make run within the Jap Convention playoffs.

The Flyers, who tied a franchise file with 10 wins in February, have been the most effective groups within the league the final three months and have followers in Philly enthusiastic about hockey once more. They’ve scored at the very least 4 objectives in every recreation of their profitable streak.

They suffered a little bit of a blow with ahead James van Riemsdyk anticipated to overlook 4 to 6 weeks with a damaged proper hand, suffered blocking a shot Wednesday night time. He might be again in time for the playoffs. Van Riemsdyk has 19 objectives and 21 assists for 40 factors in 65 video games this season. He has been on the Flyers’ third line throughout their profitable streak to vault them up the standings.

“Credit goes to the players, them understanding what it takes to go on the ice and play the winning way and going out there and executing and doing it,” coach Alain Vigneault mentioned earlier than the sport. “I believe that a lot of these guys want to prove that they can be successful, they can win. And that’s what we’re all trying to do right now. Every one of us is pushing in the same direction.”

An evening after veteran Brian Elliott stopped 25 pictures, the 21-year-old Hart was sensational once more and earned his 23rd win of the season. Hart has been wholesome and stabilized the place a season after the Flyers began eight goalies and missed the playoffs.

“We’ve used both our goaltenders in big, hard stretches and they’ve both performed well for us,” Vigneault mentioned. “In Carter’s case, he’s progressed as any young player should. In Brian, we’ve got a veteran player that’s been through a lot that is good for our group. He’s good for Carter but he’s good for our group.”

Provorov made it 1-Zero within the first when he shot a slapper from the circle into Alex Nedeljkovic’s abdomen and swooped down glove facet to knock within the rebound. Raffl scored his eighth objective of the season within the second interval off a pleasant give-and-go with Tyler Pitlick.

The Hurricanes sliced it to 2-1 on Justin Williams’ fourth objective of the season early within the third. No worries lately for the Flyers; Aube-Kubel and Couturier scored solely 26 seconds aside to blow the sport open and the Flyers improved to 38-0-Three when forward or tied after two durations.

NOTES: F Joel Farabee was recalled from the minors to switch van Riemsdyk. … Hurricanes D Brett Pesce is recovering from proper shoulder surgical procedure that’s anticipated to maintain him out the remainder of the season. … The Ed Snider Youth Hockey Basis, based in 2005 by late Flyers founder Ed Snider, is about to honor 300 tutorial All-Stars from this system on Saturday. Snider Hockey promotes life abilities and hockey by means of after-school, leisure and different instructional actions.

Carolina performs Saturday on the New York Islanders.

The Flyers host Buffalo on Saturday.